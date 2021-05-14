Davis finished Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes.

The second-year guard did a little of everything in a game that Sacramento narrowly lost. He has come on strong as the regular season winds to its close, averaging 18.8 points, 4.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over his past six contests.