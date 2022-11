Davis closed Friday's 120-114 victory over the Lakers with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 13 minutes.

Davis hit double-digit scoring for the first time since Sacramento's season opener. He has microwave scoring abilities, but Davis is averaging just 6.5 points in 12.1 minutes per contest this season, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.