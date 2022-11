Davis will join the starting five for Thursday's meeting with the Spurs, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Davis erupted for 31 points Wednesday, proving himself to be more than capable of holding Thursday's opening in the starting lineup in place of Keegan Murray (back). Although Wednesday's marks are not likely to be replicated, Davis certainly becomes an intriguing streaming option and daily fantasy value for Thursday and for the duration of Murray's absence.