Davis has hit double figures in scoring in two of his last three outings, averaging 13.7 points (on 43.8 percent shooting from the field) while chipping in 3.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per contest.

Sacramento has been without Harrison Barnes (groin) and De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) for all of those contests, while Tyrese Haliburton (knee) was sidelined for Tuesday's win over the Thunder. Those absences have paved the way for Davis to get more opportunities as a secondary scorer, and he's thus far been able to take advantage. Haliburton is expected to miss the rest of the season and Barnes and Fox will remain out through Wednesday's game in Indiana, so Davis should handle an expanded role for at least one more contest.