Kings' Trevor Ariza: Absent from injury report
Ariza (personal) is not listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ariza was a late scratch from Friday's loss to the Pacers due to personal reasons. His absence from Saturday's injury report indicates he is good to go and will be available to take on his usual role.
