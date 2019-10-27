Kings' Trevor Ariza: Abysmal performance in loss
Ariza failed to score, adding five rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 loss to the Jazz.
Ariza was invisible Saturday, missing both his shot attempts and doing very little else during his 24 minutes on the court. He must be wondering what is going on given the Kings recent form, certainly a far cry from where he was in Houston only a couple of seasons ago. Ariza still has an opportunity to put up serviceable numbers but that appears highly unlikely to come to fruition at anytime soon. He can be left on the waivers outside of the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...