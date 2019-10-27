Kings' Trevor Ariza: Abysmal performance in loss

Ariza failed to score, adding five rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 loss to the Jazz.

Ariza was invisible Saturday, missing both his shot attempts and doing very little else during his 24 minutes on the court. He must be wondering what is going on given the Kings recent form, certainly a far cry from where he was in Houston only a couple of seasons ago. Ariza still has an opportunity to put up serviceable numbers but that appears highly unlikely to come to fruition at anytime soon. He can be left on the waivers outside of the deepest leagues.