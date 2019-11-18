Kings' Trevor Ariza: Back on injury report
Ariza is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right groin soreness.
Ariza has been nursing a groin injury over the last few days, though he was cleared to play Sunday against the Celtics. His appearance on the injury report is likely just a precaution.
