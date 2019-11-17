Play

Kings' Trevor Ariza: Cleared to play Sunday

Ariza (groin) said he will be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ariza's sore right groin apparently responded well to a pregame workout, which was enough for the Kings to clear him to play after a one-game absence. Expect the veteran to slot in as the backup to starting power forward Nemanja Bjelica.

