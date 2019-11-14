Play

Kings' Trevor Ariza: Considered day-to-day

Ariza is day-to-day with a sore right groin, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Ariza tweaked his groin during the first half of Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers and never returned, though it doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything overly serious. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories