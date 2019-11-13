Kings' Trevor Ariza: Doesn't return Tuesday
Ariza failed to return to Tuesday's 107-99 win over the Trail Blazers after exiting in the first half with a sore right groin, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ariza finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals and one rebound in four minutes before the injury spelled an end to his night. He'll have a couple days off to recover from the groin issue before the Kings return to action Friday versus the Lakers.
