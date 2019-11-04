Kings' Trevor Ariza: Eight points in win
Ariza tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT) and five rebounds in Sunday's 113-92 win against the Knicks.
In his first season with the Kings, Ariza has not gotten off to the start he wanted, scoring his lowest amount of points per game (3.9) in over 10 years and shooting at the lowest mark in his career (32.1 field goal percentage). Despite the poor numbers it seems unlikely the 34-year-old's role will become smaller due to Sacramento's thin depth at forward.
