Kings' Trevor Ariza: Fills stat sheet in win

Ariza had 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-98 win over the Warriors.

Ariza is yet to start a single game this season and was coming off five straight single-digit scoring performances before exploding here. This was his highest scoring output of the season, but he has been extremely inconsistent despite logging over 25 minutes per game on a regular basis so his upside isn't very high at the moment.