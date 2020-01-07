Kings' Trevor Ariza: Fills stat sheet in win
Ariza had 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-98 win over the Warriors.
Ariza is yet to start a single game this season and was coming off five straight single-digit scoring performances before exploding here. This was his highest scoring output of the season, but he has been extremely inconsistent despite logging over 25 minutes per game on a regular basis so his upside isn't very high at the moment.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...