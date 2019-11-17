Kings' Trevor Ariza: Game-time call
Coach Luke Walton labeled Ariza (groin) as a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Celtics, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Ariza informed the Kings' coaching staff that he feels good after a sore right groin forced him to miss the team's last game Friday against the Lakers, but he'll be put through a pregame workout before the staff rules on his status for Sunday. The 34-year-old has held a consistent role on Sacramento's second unit this season, averaging 21.3 minutes per game.
