Kings' Trevor Ariza: Helps lead comeback win

Ariza contributed 15 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

The veteran was one of the leaders of the Kings' comeback from a 21-point third-quarter deficit. Ariza has now put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and has logged over 30 minutes in three consecutive contests, with Marvin Bagley's ongoing absence due to a foot injury playing a part in Ariza's bump in opportunity. The 34-year-old's production will still be subject to fluctuation from game to game due to his second-unit role, but he remains a viable deeper-league option with the ability to offer serviceable contributions in points, rebounds and steals.