Kings' Trevor Ariza: Likely ready for opener

Ariza (back) is expected to be healthy for the Kings' regular-season opener Wednesday against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Ariza appeared in two preseason games before a minor back procedure hindered his availability. It appears he'll be ready to go against the Suns, where he should occupy a backup role at either forward spot.

