Kings' Trevor Ariza: Little impact in return

Ariza (groin) played 12 minutes and supplied two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal Monday in the Kings' 113-106 loss to the Bulls.

After missing the previous six games with a groin issue, Ariza played only a minor role in the Kings' rotation in his return to action. Once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror, Ariza's playing time could push up closer to the 20 minutes per game he's averaging for the season, but the veteran forward hasn't done much to warrant an elevated role at this point. He's shooting a career-worst 32.6 percent from the field and no longer racks up steals at a prolific rate either.