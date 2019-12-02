Kings' Trevor Ariza: Off injury report
Ariza (groin) Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston on Monday's injury report and should play against the Bulls.
Ariza is a good bet to return from a six-game absence due to right groin soreness after not being listed on Monday's injury report. Despite seeing a solid rotational role this year, the veteran forward's been unable to provide much from a fantasy perspective as he's averaging just 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game.
