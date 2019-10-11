Kings' Trevor Ariza: Out for remainder of preseason

Ariza underwent a procedure Friday to remove a lipoma from his back, and he is expected to miss the remaining two preseason games, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ariza will be re-evaluated following the Oct. 16 preseason contest against Melbourne United, and it's possible his absence will extend into the regular season. If that ends up being the case, Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely be the main beneficiary.

