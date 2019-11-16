Kings' Trevor Ariza: Out Friday
Ariza (groin) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ariza was considered a game-time decision after tweaking his groin in Tuesday's victory over the Trail Blazers. He ultimately is not healthy enough to give it a go, which means his next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday against the Celtics.
