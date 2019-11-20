Play

Kings' Trevor Ariza: Out Tuesday

Ariza (groin) is inactive for Tuesday's contest against Phoenix, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Ariza has been battling right groin soreness over the past week and had to miss last Friday's contest as a result. With Ariza absent Tuesday, Bogdon Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica are candidates to see increased usage.

