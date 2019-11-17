Kings' Trevor Ariza: Questionable for Sunday
The Kings list Ariza (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
A sore right groin prevented Ariza from playing in Friday's 99-97 loss to the Lakers, but the Kings are holding out hope the veteran forward might be able to play in their final game of the weekend. The Kings will likely assess Ariza's condition after morning shootaround and/or pregame warmups before determining his availability. Ariza is averaging 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over 21.2 minutes per game this season.
