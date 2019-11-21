Kings' Trevor Ariza: Remains out
Ariza (groin) will not play Friday against the Nets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Ariza will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a right groin injury. He's currently not with the team, leaving his status murky for the remainder of Sacramento's four-game road trip.
