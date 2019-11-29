Kings' Trevor Ariza: Ruled out Saturday
Ariza (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Ariza rejoined the team and went through practice Friday, but he'll be held out Saturday on what looks to be a precautionary basis. Per coach Luke Walton, the expectation is that Ariza will be back in action Monday versus Chicago.
