Kings' Trevor Ariza: Shakes off illness
Ariza (illness) logged 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Kings' 120-115 loss to the Nuggets, chipping in six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists.
Ariza missed the front end of the Kings' back-to-back set Saturday versus the Suns while feeling under the weather, but he stepped back into the rotation in Denver. The veteran could see a slight uptick in playing time in the games to come with Marvin Bagley (foot) facing an uncertain return timeline, but even when he receives big minutes this season, Ariza hasn't shown the ability to put up useful fantasy production. He's averaging just 8.4 points, 6.8 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes in 2019-20.
