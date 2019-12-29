Kings' Trevor Ariza: Sits Saturday with illness

Coach Luke Walton said after Saturday's 112-110 loss to the Suns that Ariza didn't play in the contest because he wasn't feeling well, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Ariza still dressed for the contest, but he ultimately went unused while he was under the weather, allowing Bogdan Bogdanovic (31 minutes), Yogi Ferrell (22 minutes) and Justin James (eight minutes) to see some extra run. The Kings will finish off their back-to-back set Sunday in Denver, and an update on Ariza's status for that game should be available shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.