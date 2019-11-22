Kings' Trevor Ariza: To miss entire road trip
Ariza (groin) is expected to miss Sacramento's four-game road trip, spanning from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ariza is recovering from a groin strain and also attending to a personal matter, making him unavailable until the end of the month. In his absence, Wenyen Gabrial could see an uptick in playing time.
