Kings' Trevor Ariza: To sign with Kings

Ariza and the Kings have come to terms on a two-year, $25 millions contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ariza was not expected to return to the Wizards, but it was unclear where he would go. He will now bring a veteran presence to an up-and-coming Kings team. The 34-year-old will presumably provide depth at both forward positions for Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories