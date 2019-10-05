Kings' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Saturday

Ariza (rest) won't play in Saturday's game against Indiana, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since it doesn't seem like Ariza's dealing with any particular injury, his absence is likely rooted in rest. The 15-year veteran had a strong year in 2018-19, averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.0 minutes across 69 games for Phoenix and Washington. Watch for Ariza's status before Thursday's game against Phoenix as there's a chance he could be held out to rest again.