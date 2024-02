Lyles is questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.

The Kings will likely wait and see how Lyles if feeling closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff before making a call on his status. If Lyles ends up sitting out, starting forwards Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray could be called upon to play heavier minutes than usual, and the Kings could clear a spot in the rotation for one of Chris Duarte or Kessler Edwards.