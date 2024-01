Lyles ended with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Lyles provided a spark and was accountable defensively with multiple drawn charges Monday. Sacramento was lackadaisical versus a direly shorthanded Memphis team, with Keegan Murray only delivering five points (2-7 FG).