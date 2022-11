Lyles ended Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets with six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes.

Lyles managed to end his night with an eclectic collection of stats, producing in low volume across all major categories. While a line like this can have sneaky value, it is certainly not something we see on a consistent basis. Based on this one effort, we are not making any moves to grab him outside of the deepest formats.