Lyles (calf) was cleared to resume all basketball-related activities Wednesday. He is working through the reconditioning process, and there is no timeline for his return, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Lyles has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, marking his 10th straight absence to start this season due to a left calf strain. However, it appears that the 28-year-old forward will be able to return to action soon, with Friday's matchup with San Antonio being his next opportunity.