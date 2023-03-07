Lyles chipped in 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 123-108 victory over New Orleans.

Lyles' positive impact on the game is most evident in noting that Sacramento outscored the Pelicans by 17 points during his 18 minutes on the court. The veteran forward made the most of his limited time, recording double-digit scoring for the third straight game on the strength of a 6-for-9 shooting line. Lyles' four assists were his most since he dished five dimes against Toronto on Jan. 25.