Lyles logged 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over Cleveland.

Lyles played only four minutes Monday against Golden State, but he saw much more playing time Wednesday and made the most of it, pouring in a season-best 16 points. Most of his damage came from beyond the arc, where he knocked down four of seven attempts. This was Lyles' third double-digit scoring effort of the campaign, and he's averaging a modest 7.5 points across 15.4 minutes through eight contests.