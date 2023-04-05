Lyles ended with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 121-103 win over the Pelicans.

Lyles put up another stinker Tuesday, the most recent in a long line of underwhelming performances. He has scored double-digits only once in the past nine games, sitting well outside the top 150 over that period. While he is an every-night part of the rotation, he is typically only given the opportunity to produce when the game is out of hand. Based on that fact, he should not be viewed as a fantasy option.