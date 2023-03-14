Lyles was ejected during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Milwaukee after being assessed a fighting foul, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. He finished the night with six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes.

Lyles got into a pushing match with Brook Lopez after it became clear Lopez didn't appreciate a hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lyles was ejected following a brief review. The Kentucky product was held in check after scoring in double figures in each of his previous five matchups heading into Monday's clash, and he failed to record a defensive statistic for his second straight game.