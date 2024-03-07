Lyles chipped in seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win over the Lakers.

Lyles is averaging 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 22.2 percent from three in 20.0 minutes since the All-Star break. This is a far cry to his first 39 games played this season where the forward averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds on 40.5 percent from deep in 20.0 minutes. Due to the lack of depth at the forward position, expect Lyles to continue receiving opportunities off the bench.