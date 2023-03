Lyles totaled five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lyles struggled offensively again, but he salvaged his production by grabbing a team- and season-high 11 boards. He also recorded multiple steals for just the fifth time during the campaign. However, despite his solid defensive outing, Lyles is still on the outskirts of fantasy relevancy due to his poor offensive production.