Lyles amassed seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-97 victory over the Celtics.

Although Lyles fell just three points short of his second double-double of the campaign, he was still able to haul in double-digit rebounds for the first time since a Nov. 18 loss to Atlanta. The 29-year-old veteran big man has quietly been very effective off Sacramento's bench over his last eight appearances, as he's averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 threes in 24.9 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from three-point land. Lyles is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues while he's hot, but his upside will remain capped by the presence of a healthy Domantas Sabonis.