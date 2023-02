Lyles logged four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Suns.

Lyles was inefficient from the floor Tuesday after scoring in double figures during Saturday's win over Dallas, but he still managed to match his fourth-highest rebound total of the season against Phoenix. Over eight appearances this month, he's averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.