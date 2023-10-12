Lyles recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Lyles had more looks from the floor Wednesday after logging just three field-goal attempts during Sunday's preseason opener against the Raptors. However, he wasn't particularly efficient and finished with just five points for a second consecutive matchup. Lyles averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game over 74 appearances with the Kings last year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a similar role during the 2023-24 campaign.