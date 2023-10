Lyles will not play during Wednesday's game against the Warriors after tweaking his calf in warmups, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Lyles hurt his calf during pre-game warmups and will get the injury evaluated. However, it's not believed to be a serious issue. Though it's likely Lyles will be shut down until Sacramento's regular season opener against the Jazz, his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Utah.