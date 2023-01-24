Lyles closed Monday's 133-100 victory over the Grizzlies with 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes.

Sacramento shot a remarkable 22-of-40 from three-point range in the win, and Lyles led the way with a season-high six triples on just eight attempts. The veteran forward finished with his top scoring effort of the campaign and added impactful peripheral numbers with seven boards, three blocks and a pair of steals. Lyles had seen his playing time dip in four straight games prior to Monday, and he had bottomed out with just two points in 11 minutes in his previous contest. However, his outstanding performance Monday could help get back to a more meaningful role in the Kings' rotation.