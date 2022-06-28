The Kings are expected to exercise the $2.6 million option on Lyles contract Tuesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Lyles was traded to the Kings ahead of the trade deadline last year and saw an increased role with his new team down the stretch. The 2015 first-round pick started the final 20 games of the campaign and averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds during that span. However, he may see his role reduced to start the 2022-23 campaign after Sacramento drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.