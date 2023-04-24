Lyles produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Sunday's 126-125 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Lyles was a non-factor in the loss, managing just five points in 12 minutes. The Kings basically went with a 7-man rotation for this one, calling on both Lyles and Alex Len for some sporadic backup minutes. With the series all locked up, the teams will head back to Sacramento for Game 5. Based on what we have seen to this point, the winner of that game could very well go on to win the series.