Lyles ended Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Hornets with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.

After a calf injury delayed his start, Lyles made his season debut Nov. 22, and his role has been steady since. He's averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. However, barring an injury to Harrison Barnes or Keegan Murray, Lyles' modest reserve role isn't likely to change.