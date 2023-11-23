Lyles produced 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.

A calf injury sidelined Lyles to start the campaign, but he was cleared to make his season debut Wednesday and saw extended action with Keegan Murray (back) unavailable. Across 74 appearances last year, Lyles averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game, but he may see a boost in playing time this year until Murray is cleared to return. Either way, Lyles' injury appears to be in the rearview mirror, and he has a clear path to a consistent bench role moving forward.