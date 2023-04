Lyles ended Friday's 119-97 loss to the Warriors with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes.

With Sacramento resting a majority of its regulars, Lyles attempted his most shots since Nov. 15 and notched his highest-scoring outing since March 9. He also finished second on the team in rebounds with eight, falling two short of his second double-double this season.