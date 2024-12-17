Head coach Mike Brown said after Sunday's practice that Lyles (calf) is making good progress in his recovery, but the veteran big man remains uncertain to play during the Kings' four-game week, James Ham of Kings-Beat.beehiiv.com reports. "He's getting close, but he's not playing [Monday], and I don't even know if he's playing the game after that [Thursday against the Lakers," Brown said of Lyles. "He's progressing like anyone would with an injury."

Though Lyles was sidelined for a ninth straight game in Monday's 130-129 loss to the Nuggets, he's now reached the three-week mark in his recovery from the Grade 1 right calf strain he suffered in a Nov. 25 loss to the Thunder. Lyles' initial prognosis called for him to be evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, so the 29-year-old may have reached the day-to-day phase of his recovery. Ham notes that Lyles was on the floor taking part in shooting drills during Sunday's practice, though Lyles may need to take contact in practice before the Kings clear him to play again. Lyles appears unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, but a return at some point during the Kings' weekend back-to-back set could be more realistic.