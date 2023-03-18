Lyles (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Lyles played 18 minutes and finished with 11 points (4-8 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's win over Brooklyn. While there was speculation of a potential injury following his questionable tag, the issue seems severe enough to keep him out, at least for this game. Kessler Edwards and Terence Davis would be candidates for increased playing time, while Lyles' next chance to play would come Monday at Utah.